Travelers to Abyei targeted, two went missing, says spokesperson

At least two people have gone missing along Abyei – Mayen-Abun road after they fell into an ambush by unknown armed men over the weekend.

The unnamed men were traveling on a motorcycle from Abyei to Aweil when they got kidnapped by unidentified armed men on Friday.

Ajak Deng Miyan is the spokesperson of Abyei Administrative Area.

He said the missing men intended to travel up to Wau town of Western Bahr-el-Ghazal, but got abducted on their way.

“Cars coming from Abyei or from the other side, are stopped and checked and if they get some people from Abyei they will ask for some ransom, so these issues are being reported daily,” Deng said.

The incidents involving harassment and kidnapping often take place around Athon area in the joint border between Warap and Abyei,

Last month, a 14-year- old boy was kidnapped and killed by armed men along Warap-Abyei road.

This was after a-200,000 pounds ransom was paid for his release.

No group has claimed responsibility over the attacks and kidnappings. But Abyei has in recent months experienced attacks within its territory and borders with the neighboring communities

“There are issues along this road and it’s reported to the fact-finding committee, and we don’t know how the government is going to deal with it because people are harassed and also men are taken if they from Abyei,”

In recent years, Eye Radio reported several incidents of kidnapping in the country.

The latest incident is the fourth case since 2020 when some armed men demanded 9 million South Sudanese Pounds after killing two traders and kidnapping others along the Juba-Nimule highway.

In December 2019, a soldier and two civilians were allegedly kidnapped by the Congolese army in Gbudue State after their family paid a ransom of 1,600 US dollars.

