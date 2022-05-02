Islamic Council hopes Ramadan brings peace, calls for unity

The South Sudan Islamic Council has urged the Muslim fraternity to dedicate the Ramadan festivities to helping their neighbors who are in hardship.

Muslims in South Sudan have joined their fellows around the world to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting also known as Ramadan.

In Juba, mosques and public grounds were seen crowded with hundreds of worshipers Monday morning.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Abdullah Baraj also called for unity among South Sudanese.

“This is an opportunity to call on all the people of South Sudan to unite and leave hatred and discrimination and work as one man to develop South Sudan, a country in which there are many good things. We just want there to be peace between us, peace in every home and peace in the hearts of everyone, and we hope our government will take care of providing services and taking care of the weak, education, health, and all the needy because this brings blessings.”

This year, Ramadan ended on a Sunday.

South Sudan declared a three-day public holiday starting Monday.