8th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Justice | National News | News   |   Trading in foreign currencies without license is illegal, declares Garang

Trading in foreign currencies without license is illegal, declares Garang

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 21 hours ago

Dr. James Alic Garang, the Governor of the Central Bank of South Sudan Juba. December 17, 2023. (Photo: Madrama James/Eye Radio)

The governor of the Bank of South Sudan has declared as illegal, trading in foreign currencies without a license from the institution.

The Bank of South Sudan had given street money ex-changers three months with 45-day grace period to register and obtain licenses.

According to Bank governor Dr Garang Alich, the directive came to an end on 1, April 2024.

Dr Alic stated that any currency dealer who is not licensed is illegal and must cease selling and buying foreign currencies in the country.

“The grace period of 45 days came to an end on the 1st of April. Now that the grace period has come to an end.

“We have done everything in our power as a regulator and we are now saying from today to eternity thus the case, it is illegal to sell foreign currency in South Sudan if you do not have a license,” he said during a press conference on Friday.

Dr Alic is encouraging those still unlicensed to register with the Bank.

“You are welcome to register your company any time if you have not done so. And if you are operating without a license, please come to the banks do you due diligence, go and do your business in a professional way.”

Meanwhile, he said those who have been licensed must have a shop within designated business premises and display the exchange rates.

“Where do we expect people to buy and sell, not under trees, not next to the cars or bus stations but to do it within premises like any other business.

“Anyone selling, we expect them to have a shop and we are directing them to display the selling rate and the buying rate,” he added.

The move by the Bank Governor to regulate the financial market comes amid the spiraling inflation in the country.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba 1

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

South Sudan Civil Society Forum ‘strongly’ condemns Kalisto’s arrest 2

South Sudan Civil Society Forum ‘strongly’ condemns Kalisto’s arrest

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium 3

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium

Published Thursday, April 4, 2024

Oyet: Kalisto can seek redress in Regional Court if local Judicial process is compromised 4

Oyet: Kalisto can seek redress in Regional Court if local Judicial process is compromised

Published Monday, April 1, 2024

Yau Yau joins SPLM-IO, cites non-implementation of May 9 accord 5

Yau Yau joins SPLM-IO, cites non-implementation of May 9 accord

Published Monday, April 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Trading in foreign currencies without license is illegal, declares Garang

Published 21 hours ago

Man slapped with SSP2.5 million fine for deceitful cohabitation

Published 23 hours ago

Kiir jets to Kigali, Rwanda to attend 1994 Genocide Anniversary

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

Millions of White-Eared Kobs, Gazelles, Reedbucks inhabit three reserves -Census

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

Governor Adil reshuffles several state officials

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!