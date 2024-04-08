8th April 2024
Minister Duop suspends Pension Fund head Jacob Nul

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 33 mins ago

Jacob Nul Mayen, General Managing Director of South Sudan Pension Fund|Photo|Courtesy

The Minister of Public Service & Human Resource has issued an order suspending the General Managing Director of South Sudan Pension Fund, Jacob Nul Mayen for allegedly defaming him.

Mr. Dak Duop Bichiok accused the Managing Director of the Pension Fund of conniving with the Board of Trustee to reject a ministerial suspending the body on 25 of March.

He said the Managing Director of the Pension Fund published an article in local media alleging that he ordered the release of 100 million South Sudan Pounds to him.

Mr Duop also accused Jacob Nul Mayen of sabotaging the investigation regarding the theft of the 429.000 USD in his Kampala house.

The Minister’s order prohibits the suspended Managing Director from conducting any activities or accessing any properties belonging to the Pension Fund.

Nul is also barred from doing business in the name of the Pension Fund

Duop said the Ministry will form a disciplinary board according to the Civil Service Act 2011 to investigate the official.

South Sudan Pensions Fund is reportedly in the process of receiving contributions from Khartoum for all the pensioners who worked in Sudan before South Sudan was given autonomy in 2005, and subsequently, became independent in 2011.

Efforts to contact Jacob Nul Mayen for a comment were not successful as his phone number obtained by Eye Radio was unreachable at the press time.

Several phone calls to suspended Nul were unsuccessful.

 

 

 

Minister Duop suspends Pension Fund head Jacob Nul

8th April 2024

