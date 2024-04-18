Torrential rains expected in most parts of Equatoria

South Sudan Metrological Service’s weekly forecast has predicted heavy rainfall between 100-200 millimeters in eastern and central parts of the Equatoria region, while predicting light rain in the country’s north.

The metrological service said the areas of Yei, Morobo, Lainya, Terekeka and Kajo-Keji in Central Equatoria State will be hit with downpours, with a similar pattern in Magwi, Torit, Lafon, Ikotos, Budi and the Kapoeta region.

It also stated that the central parts of Western Equatoria is likely to receive moderate rainfall between 10-50 mm in the same period.

These areas include Yambio, Nzara, Ibba and Maridi in the central part of the state and Ezo, Tambura and Nagero in the far west.

On the other hand, light rainfall will be experienced in the southern parts of Upper Nile State, Unity State, Western Bhar El Ghazal State, and northern Bhar El Ghazal State.

The weekly forecast also indicates sunny and dry weather conditions over most parts of northern South Sudan.

Meanwhile, above average temperatures between 32 and 36 degree Celsius are expected in Upper Nile State, Unity state, Warrap, and northern Bhar El Ghazal, with increased probabilities of record high temperature.

It further said the rest of the country especially the south and central is likely to have a normal average conditions of between (24-32 C).

– General advisory –

The metrological service also advised South Sudanese government and citizens to take the following measures to stay safe and avoid weather-related troubles.

• Clear garbage and solid waste from water ways (natural and artificial channels)

• Avoid crossing flooded water road

• Install and construct water harvesting facilities.

• Decision-makers should be informed early enough to be able to allocate resources and

provide prompt support.

• Farmers are advised to finalize land preparation and planting crops early in order to optimize all available water in greater Equatoria region.

• Farmers need to be encouraged to grow crop diversification, incorporating drought/flood

tolerant and disease resistant varieties.

• Use of appropriate soil management practices and technology to control soil erosion and

nutrient lost.

• In northern part of country partners should use this window to preposition food and non

food items restocking livestock veterinary drugs against waterborne diseases,

• Planting of trees is highly recommended through agro forestry whenever possible.

• Strong /violent winds may be experienced that can cause structural damages to building

(Blowing off rooftops and collapse of poorly constructed buildings.)

• Routine distribution of long lasting treated insecticide mosquitos nets.

• Encourage routine water treatment at all level

• Enhance good sanitation and health practices