Three workers buried alive as trench collapsed in Liriya Payam

Three people were killed when a trench they were digging collapsed upon them in Liriya Payam of Central Equatoria on Thursday.



The payam’s Deputy Director, Christopher Sebit Arkangelo said the young workers were digging the trench meant for the installation of an internet cable when it caved in and killed them.

“Yesterday (Thursday), at exactly 9 am, a hole collapsed, that is the trench of the internet pipeline, it collapsed killing three youths,” Sebit told Eye Radio.

The deceased are identified as Ejino Samuel Okilong, Emmanuel Biyajo Sarvelo, and Sebit John Juliano.

According to the local official, the incident caused a brief tension, before he restored calm in the area.

“There was high tension because of the death. Almost everybody here was traumatized including me the deputy director of the payam, but I asked people to calm down this is just an incident,”

