26th August 2022
Battle for World Cup: Undefeated Bright Stars take on Lions of Terenga

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 mins ago

South Sudan faces Senegal in the Window 4 of World Cup Qualifying competition on Friday night. | Photo: South Sudan basketball.

National Basketball team, Bright Stars are among the 12 remaining African teams fighting for a ticket to next year’s world cup, co-hosted by Japan, Philippines, and Indonesia.

Bright Stars take on Senegal’s Lions of Terenga on Firday, in Window Four of the continental World Cup Qualifiers, that will run from 26th to 28th of August.

The Window 4 competition, marks the beginning of the second round, that will see 60 remaining countries across the world continue to do battle as they look for a place in the 2023 world cup.

South Sudan and Cote d’Ivoire, are the only unbeaten teams so far, but the second round will not be a walk in the park for them, and they need more efforts to triumph over the plenty of challengers waiting to knock them both off their places.

“Riding high at the top of the group thanks to their perfect 6-0 record that they carry through with them from the previous round, are South Sudan who head into Window 4 as the team to beat in Group F,” reports Olympics.

The undefeated South Sudan unveiled a 12-man squad to face the Lions on the 11: PM clashes at the Mohamed Mzali Arena, Tunisia.

They are Lual Achuil, Omot, Gatkuoth, Kuol, Kuany, Wang, Achuoth, Deng, Makoi, Bar, Kuath, and Sunday Dech.

South Sudan has almost entirely taken over the first round of World Cup qualification. It was rated at the same rank as Cameroon and below Tunisia.

At the same time, the squad won every game, including an away victory over Tunisia with an eight-point edge.

On Thursday, dozens of elated basketball fans boarded a flight to Tunisia to support the team in the showdown against tough Senegal to secure a world cup place.

Among the fans, who departed Juba International Airport on Thursday morning, is veteran army commander, now Senior Presidential Advisor, General Kuol Manyang Juuk, among others.

 

