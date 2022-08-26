Kiir’s office dodges resolution on Monytuil removal

The Minister of Presidential Affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin has downplayed the resolution of Council of States, recommending removal of Unity State Governor Dr. Joseph Nguen Monytuil.

On Monday, the Upper House passed a vote-of-no-confidence against Governor Monytuil, for his alleged failing to curb longstanding insecurity in the oil-rich state.

The embattled governor was then slapped with a vote-of-no-confidence, and asked to resign or be removed through a presidential decree, for allegedly failing to curtail insecurity in the oil-rich state.

The recommendation, signed by Speaker Deng Deng Akon also condemned the summary killing of senior officers of an armed opposition leader, General Stephen Buay.

“The August House unanimously resolved that the Hon. Governor failed to address the insecurity crisis in the state and its neighbors,” the letter reads in part.

In response on Thursday, Minister Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin acknowledged that the parliament is constitutionally mandated to pass a vote of no-confidence against any government official.

However Minister Marial appeared to argue that the legislators involved in the decision acted unanimously and did not meet the quorum of a three quarter majority.

Marial also said Defense and National Security matters are sole responsibilities of the central government and not of a state governor.

“On the issue of withdrawal of confidence, the Council of States should have directed its mind to the schedule A…of the constitution which says, Defense and National Security Matters are the exclusive Executive Powers of the National Government, but not the state government,” quoted part the statement.

The response by Kiir’s office apparently suggests that the Governor of Unity State was not squarely to blame for the deadly insecurities in his state, which started since the beginning of 2022.

The statement went on to say the August House should have comprehensively investigated the Governor with the Ministers of Defense and National Security, who are the leading institutions involved.

Minister Marial further added that the president recognizes efforts exerted by the Upper House and promised to ensure a full restoration of calm and justice in the restive state.

Meanwhile, the legislators said the governor did not prevail over the incidents of deadly violence, including the atrocities on civilians in Leer County in April.

Riaw Gat-Lier Gai, an SPLM lawmaker representing Leer County of Unity State said, before the incidents, the governor had defied several summonses by the parliament to answer questions related to insecurity in the state.

