10th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Suspected Yambio teen wanted for series of thefts arrested

Suspected Yambio teen wanted for series of thefts arrested

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Inmate in prison with handcuff. (Photo: Courtesy).

A young man wanted by police for criminal charges has been arrested as he attempted to steal mobile phones from Yambio Civil Hospital in Western Equatoria State.

Yambio County Commissioner Mbiko Barakat told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

He said that a 19-year-old man he named as only Pascal was arrested last night at around 11:00PM.

According to Barakat, the teenager who had been looked for, for a long time by the Criminal Investigation Department is now in a police custody.

“One wanted person was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) at Yambio hospital trying to steal some mobile phones. He was a wanted person by the crime investigation office for a long time ago.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), he happened to come again to steal some phones in Yambio referral hospital. He is under custody and he’s still going under investigation by the CID personnel who arrested him.

Barakat said the Police in western Equatoria state are investing him in connection with series of banditry attacks including theft in Yambio county.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium 1

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium

Published Thursday, April 4, 2024

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit 2

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF 3

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

VP Igga denies involvement in Kalisto’s arbitrary detention 4

VP Igga denies involvement in Kalisto’s arbitrary detention

Published Friday, April 5, 2024

Amnesty International calls for transitional justice in South Sudan 5

Amnesty International calls for transitional justice in South Sudan

Published Thursday, April 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ibba County gets new bridge, ending months of transport barriers

Published 9 mins ago

EAC integration requires free movement of goods and people – Hon. Ann

Published 26 mins ago

Suspected Yambio teen wanted for series of thefts arrested

Published 1 hour ago

Dozen of agric students graduate from Nzara training center

Published 1 hour ago

Sarah Ajith, former Chairlady of Women’s Union passes away

Published 2 hours ago

Govt urged to restore peace in Morobo County to encourage refugees return

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!