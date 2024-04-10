Suspected Yambio teen wanted for series of thefts arrested

A young man wanted by police for criminal charges has been arrested as he attempted to steal mobile phones from Yambio Civil Hospital in Western Equatoria State.

Yambio County Commissioner Mbiko Barakat told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

He said that a 19-year-old man he named as only Pascal was arrested last night at around 11:00PM.

According to Barakat, the teenager who had been looked for, for a long time by the Criminal Investigation Department is now in a police custody.

“One wanted person was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) at Yambio hospital trying to steal some mobile phones. He was a wanted person by the crime investigation office for a long time ago.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), he happened to come again to steal some phones in Yambio referral hospital. He is under custody and he’s still going under investigation by the CID personnel who arrested him.

Barakat said the Police in western Equatoria state are investing him in connection with series of banditry attacks including theft in Yambio county.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter