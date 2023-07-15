Suspected thief crushed to death by hardware at Custom Market

Police in Juba have found the body of a young man believed to have been trampled to death by falling hardware while trying to steal inside a shop in the Customs market.

The market busy market woke up to the horror of the discovery of a body stashed with cash and trampled under a pile of wood.

Warrant Officer Francis Malik Leon Yai says the body of the deceased was discovered this morning by the owner of the shop.

Yai narrates that the 25-year-old man identified as Malish Alice sneaked into the shop on Friday evening and was unknowingly locked inside by the owner.

“The deceased person entered the shop surreptitiously in the evening of yesterday without the knowledge of the owner of the shop, who closed his shop,” the officer narrated.

“This morning, when opening the shop, he found the body of a person in his twenties under piles of wood because the shop is a store for wood, mattresses, and construction equipment.”

It is presumed that the money found in the young man’s pockets were from a safe that he had broken into inside the shop.

“Upon searching, we discovered that the safe was broken, and the deceased looted the money in it.”

But as he hurriedly tried to exit the hardware store, a bundle of wood trampled on him crushing him to death.

Officer Yai told Eye Radio that the body was found on Saturday and transferred to a morgue while police are investigating the case.

“When he tried to get out of the shop, a number of logs fell on him and caused his death. He was transferred to the deceased morgue. His name is Malish Alice, he is 25 years old.”

