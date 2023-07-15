15th July 2023
Deputy Speaker Oyet decries 'lack of transparency' in oil sector

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 29 mins ago

First Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament Oyet Nathaniel speaks on Eye Radio's Dawn Show. July 14, 2023. | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

First Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Nathaniel Oyet said Friday there is a lack of transparency in the South Sudan oil sector, adding that money generated from oil sales is not disclosed to the public.

Oyet claims both the Ministry of Finance and that of Petroleum are not transparent in the collection of oil revenue.

“We have a challenge in the oil revenue, there is still a lack of transparency in the oil sector in terms of how much is being accrued from that sector and how it is being used,” he said during Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Friday.

The lawmaker questioned the management of money generated from the oil sector, particularly the alleged presale of South Sudan’s oil up to 2027.

Oyet claimed the situation has left the country indebted with more than 3 billion dollars to creditors outside the country.

“You have heard things to do with pre-sale of oil, if oil is already sold in advance that means we are indebted to creditors out there, and the rough information that we have now is that we are indebted to the tune of over three billion dollars,” he said.

“So, the question is about management, and it is about transparency in the oil, the ministry of petroleum is one, the ministry of finance is two, and the central bank is the third.”

In 2021, Transparency International ranked South Sudan as world’s most corrupt country.

 

 

15th July 2023

