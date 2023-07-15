15th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Armed youth stage gunfire protest at Nyirol commissioner’s residence

Armed youth stage gunfire protest at Nyirol commissioner’s residence

Authors: Michael Daniel | Chany Ninrew | Published: 15 mins ago

Major General Elia Costa, Police Commissioner in Jonglei State - (Photo: Courtesy).

A group of armed youths on Friday terrorized the residence of Nyirol County Commissioner in Jonglei State with heavy gunfire that injured a woman, in an alleged protest over non-payment of their wages, police said.

The state police commissioner, Major General Elia Costa said a woman sustained a bullet wound in the leg, from the incident.

General Costa said the local youth previously signed a casual contract with the ARC Company to protect construction workers in the volatile Gadiang area.

They were then paid part of the money, but the state government still owes each of them 50,000 pounds for the temporary contract.

According to him, the disgruntled youth stormed the residence of the Nyirol Commissioner on Friday morning to complain about the issue.

“Yesterday, the 14th of July, some young men went to the commissioner’s house to meet with him regarding the financial arrears that the state was supposed to pay, after the state government had hired them to guard the road construction companies operating on Akoba Road,” he told Eye Radio.

“The youth call on the commissioner in the meeting to pay the arrears of three months, the state government paid part of the money through the commissioners and what remains is fifty thousand for each one of them.”

The security official narrated that after the commissioner told the youth that the rest of the money has not been sent yet, they shot in the air in protest.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Saturday, General Costa said Commissioner James Bol Makuei was not harmed but that a woman was hit by a stray bullet.

“The commissioner told them that the rest of the amount had not been sent yet, so he got angry and fired live bullets in the air, causing a stray bullet to the leg of a woman.

“He fled, and the woman was treated, and there is no news about the commissioner’s death yet.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 1

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 2

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published Thursday, July 13, 2023

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore 3

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

Published Monday, July 10, 2023

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia 4

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba 5

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Armed youth stage gunfire protest at Nyirol commissioner’s residence

Published 15 mins ago

Suspected thief crushed to death by hardware at Custom Market

Published 1 hour ago

Deputy Speaker Oyet decries ‘lack of transparency’ in oil sector

Published 4 hours ago

Top 2022-2023 CSE says reading was secret to success

Published 4 hours ago

Footballer Benjamin Mendy breaks down as acquitted of sex offences

Published 6 hours ago

“I am back”: T Manager recovers hacked Facebook page

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!