12th July 2023
Sudan's rival armies slap with UK sanction

Sudan’s rival armies slap with UK sanction

Author: BBC | Published: 21 mins ago

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo aka Hemeti (left), with the chairman of the Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. © Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via AFP

Britain has announced sanctions against firms linked to the rival military groups in Sudan’s increasingly bloody conflict.

A British government minister, Andrew Mitchell, said the Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had dragged their country into a wholly unjustified war.

The sanctions impose an asset freeze on three businesses linked to each side in the fighting.

Washington imposed sanctions at the start of June.

Since the fighting in Sudan erupted three months ago, it’s thought thousands of people have been killed.

Millions of people have been forced from their homes.

