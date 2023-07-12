Kenya police investigating killing of S. Sudanese varsity student – AMB Ajongo

Kenya police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a South Sudanese University student in Nairobi, South Sudan Ambassador to Kenya has said.

On Friday night at around 10:00 PM, Biem Mabek Lang, a first-year student at Daystar University was killed at his shop near the school premise by two armed men putting on facemasks.

According to Ambassador Chol Ajongo, the unidentified men who were on boda-boda fled the crime scene after shooting the 28-year-old student.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Ambassador Ajongo says, the case has been reported to the Kenyan police and the Department of criminal investigations (DCI) is investigating the incident.

“The DCI has picked up the case. They are telling me that they will keep us updated,” Ambassador Ajongo said.

“We have requested the government of Kenya through foreign affairs, if possible, the right institution, in this case, to follow up on the matter and identify the culprits.”

“We are still at the initial stage but from the looks of it, it was a targeted killing,” he said.

“The information we got, is two people came in on boda boda and then when they were there, they told him to lie down. Somebody pointed at the deceased and that is the person and he got shot and because as a result of that he passed on. This is what the death certificate is showing, the cause of death is a direct shot.”

Biem was the son of the late, and former Deputy Governor of Unity State, Mabek Lang.

His body was flown to Juba on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Last night, hundreds of South Sudanese students in Nairobi Candle lit candles to mourn his demise.

The incident was not the first time. Last year, five South Sudanese citizens in Nakuru County were set ablaze by an angry mob, who accused them of seducing a neighbour.

The incident led to the death of a 21-year-old young man.

To date, the culprits have not been held accountable for the act.

