Sudan deputy junta chief calls 2021 coup ‘a mistake’

The deputy head of Sudan’s ruling council, Mohamed Daglo, has called the 2021 military coup a “mistake”.

In a televised address, Mr Daglo said it had become a “gateway” for the remnants of the former regime of Omar al-Bashir, who was deposed two years earlier.

He said he had made mistakes and that lending support to the latest coup was one of them.

Hailing December’s deal to transition Sudan to civilian rule, Mr Daglo promised to pursue security reforms, including integrating his RSF paramilitary group into the national army.

Sudan has been in an economic and political turmoil since 2021 when Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan-led junta overthrew and took over power from the civilian-led transitional government, derailing the transition to civilian rule following Bashir’s 2019 ouster.

Pro-democracy activists have been organising protests against the military authorities since then.

