20th February 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Sudan deputy junta chief calls 2021 coup ‘a mistake’

Sudan deputy junta chief calls 2021 coup ‘a mistake’

Author: BBC | Published: 9 hours ago

Mohamed Daglo says the 2021 coup has become a gateway for the remnants of the former regime of Omar al-Bashir. (AFP).

The deputy head of Sudan’s ruling council, Mohamed Daglo, has called the 2021 military coup a “mistake”.

In a televised address, Mr Daglo said it had become a “gateway” for the remnants of the former regime of Omar al-Bashir, who was deposed two years earlier.

He said he had made mistakes and that lending support to the latest coup was one of them.

Hailing December’s deal to transition Sudan to civilian rule, Mr Daglo promised to pursue security reforms, including integrating his RSF paramilitary group into the national army.

Sudan has been in an economic and political turmoil since 2021 when Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan-led junta overthrew and took over power from the civilian-led transitional government, derailing the transition to civilian rule following Bashir’s 2019 ouster.

Pro-democracy activists have been organising protests against the military authorities since then.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert 1

Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert

Published Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong 2

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong

Published Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Basketball: South Sudan is Africa’s favorite to qualify for World Cup 3

Basketball: South Sudan is Africa’s favorite to qualify for World Cup

Published Saturday, February 18, 2023

Uganda’s maize poses cancer risk – experts 4

Uganda’s maize poses cancer risk – experts

Published Sunday, February 19, 2023

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast 5

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNFPA official calls for end to under age pregnancies

Published 7 hours ago

Roadmap committee to clarify govt extension – says Lomuro

Published 7 hours ago

German firm to print passports, nationality IDs as govt clears debts

Published 8 hours ago

Robert Mugabe’s son arrested in Zimbabwe over cars trashed at Harare party

Published 8 hours ago

Sudan deputy junta chief calls 2021 coup ‘a mistake’

Published 9 hours ago

UN official dismayed by dire situation of Malakal IDPs

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.