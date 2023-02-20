UN official dismayed by dire situation of Malakal IDPs

The head of the UN Rights in the country said on Friday that he was dismayed by the crowding condition of thousands of civilians displaced into Malakal PoC by the conflict in Upper Nile State.

Human Rights Commissioner Barney Afako said the UN body visited Upper Nile State and heard disturbing accounts from women, of the numerous attacks in the last quarter of 2022.

The civilians testifying on the violence carried out by armed militias, told the UN delegation that thousands of them have been separated from their children and families because of the conflict.

According to him, the Malakal displacement camp, where some of the affected women are sheltering, is overcrowded and with inadequate shelters.

“We have already had the privilege, as I mentioned of visiting the Upper Nile State. We were in Malakal where we met with some of the women who have recently been displaced by the fighting in that state,” he said.

“We were truly touched and dismayed to hear their stories of how thousands of civilians have been forced out of their homes by armed men who have been attacking and separating them from their children and families as thousands fled for their life.”

He adds: “The trauma continues as many of these people stay in crowed settlements with adequate shelter.”

The UN Rights Commission members concluded their eleventh visit to South Sudan at the weekend.

