Striking parliament staff start receiving incentive, resume work

The office of Speaker at the National Legislative Assembly has disclosed that its support staff have started receiving their incentives after a sit-in strike on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of the parliament, Ador Deng Ador disclosed that the employees are receiving their incentives after the matter was resolved amicably.

“On the issue of the strike, the staff came to understand themselves with the leadership of the parliament and they agreed to solve this issue administratively,” Deng told the press on Wednesday morning.

The new development comes after the parliament employees and support staff went on strike over the issue.

The official also claimed some politicians were involved in the strike, thus complicating the efforts to reach consensus with the striking civil servants.

“What was so funny in the part of this was that there was a direct involvement of politician in this and that complicated the issue,” he said.

“The issue was politicized from where it was purely an administrative issue between staff who are not politicians with the administration of the Parliament, as we speak this issue is now going smoothly I believe yesterday some of them received incentives and some of them are receiving today,”he added.

On Monday, the employees laid down their tools and closed their offices in a bid to coerce the leadership of the August House to pay their incentives.

The strike reportedly affected the parliament sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

The staff strike was reportedly staged after allegations that each MP received 80, 000 pounds in allowance.

One of the striking workers who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity says they were paid 6,500 pounds.

He added that some of the employees rejected the money.

