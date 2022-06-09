9th June 2022
Newly appointed officials finally sworn in

Authors: Chany Ninrew | | Published: 7 hours ago

President Salva Kiir briefs newly sworn-in officials at the State House. 8th June 2022. |Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir has on Wednesday sworn-in several public office holders appointed last week.

The Head-of-State presided over the oath-taking ceremony of the Deputy Governor of Jonglei State Jacob Akec Dengdit and the Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State Ayong Awer Lual.

Jacob Akec Dengdit and Ayong Awer Lual replaced James Tor Monybuny and Antipas Nyok Kucha respectively.

Also sworn in yesterday are Stephano Wieu de Mialek, the Chief Administrator of Ruweng Administrative Area and Julius Tabuley Daniel, the Deputy Minister of Public Service and Human Resources Development in the national government.

New Ruweng Chief Administrator Stephano Wieu was decreed in last week as a replacement for Mr. Tiop Monyluak, who was also appointed two weeks ago.

On 20 May, Kiir fired Reweng Chief Peter Dau Chopkuer and Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State James Tor Monybuny.

The president also appointed Tiop Monyluak as the Chief Administrator for the border area of Ruweng, and Dak Tap Chuol as the Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State.

The appointments of Monyluak and Tap were then overturned in a presidential decree, a week later.

No reason was provided for the invalidation of their appointments.

