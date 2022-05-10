10th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   3 teenagers send to 5-year in reformatory for raping 13-year-old girl

3 teenagers send to 5-year in reformatory for raping 13-year-old girl

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Building housing Gender-based violence court, and Juvenile court in Juba - Credit | Koang Pal Chang/Eye Radio | March 2022

The juvenile court in Juba has sent three secondary school students to five years in reformatory for gang-raping a 13-year-old girl.

The boys whose identities have been concealed by the court are 15 and 17 years old respectively.

They were found in conflict with the law over a teen girl who was on her way from school when they forced her into a bathroom.

A witness who took photographs of the boys provided an affidavit of the incident in the court.

“The juvenile offender D, L and P are to be send to reformatory school for terms of five years on necessary education repair their attitudes toward women and girls rehabilitate, and integrate him in to society where gender equality is observed staring from the date of their remand on 17 the February 20222,” Judge Francis Amum read the verdict on Monday.

“Guardians of the offenders D, L and P jointly have to pay 2,100.000 SSP to the survivor as reparation through the civil means.

“The juvenile offenders are advised that they have the right to appeal against the both implication and period of reformatory within 15 days. Judgment delivery and sealed in open court of law and dated today 9th of May 2022 – Judge Francis Amum Awin juvenile high court Juba.”

According to section 48 of South Sudan Penal Act 2008, when a criminal act is committed by more than one person in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were committed by him or her alone.

Currently on air

18:30:00 - 19:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Country’s oil sold up to 2027,” says finance minister 1

Country’s oil sold up to 2027,” says finance minister

Published Thursday, May 5, 2022

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action 2

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 3

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document 4

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published Monday, May 9, 2022

Powerful individuals ‘working against economic reforms’ – BoSS governor 5

Powerful individuals ‘working against economic reforms’ – BoSS governor

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenyan TV apologies to President Kiir over Dr. Biar’s remarks

Published 19 seconds ago

Calm returns in conflict-affected areas in Twic and Abyei

Published 26 mins ago

Citizens urged to embrace constitution-making

Published 2 hours ago

5 people killed, 9 injured in market attack along Warrap-Unity border

Published 3 hours ago

Sexual violence on increase in S. Sudan, says UNMISS

Published 3 hours ago

2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.