3 teenagers send to 5-year in reformatory for raping 13-year-old girl

The juvenile court in Juba has sent three secondary school students to five years in reformatory for gang-raping a 13-year-old girl.



The boys whose identities have been concealed by the court are 15 and 17 years old respectively.

They were found in conflict with the law over a teen girl who was on her way from school when they forced her into a bathroom.

A witness who took photographs of the boys provided an affidavit of the incident in the court.

“The juvenile offender D, L and P are to be send to reformatory school for terms of five years on necessary education repair their attitudes toward women and girls rehabilitate, and integrate him in to society where gender equality is observed staring from the date of their remand on 17 the February 20222,” Judge Francis Amum read the verdict on Monday.

“Guardians of the offenders D, L and P jointly have to pay 2,100.000 SSP to the survivor as reparation through the civil means.

“The juvenile offenders are advised that they have the right to appeal against the both implication and period of reformatory within 15 days. Judgment delivery and sealed in open court of law and dated today 9th of May 2022 – Judge Francis Amum Awin juvenile high court Juba.”

According to section 48 of South Sudan Penal Act 2008, when a criminal act is committed by more than one person in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were committed by him or her alone.

