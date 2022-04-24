25th April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   SSPDF commander be changed to stop illegal logging in Kajo-Keji, CES Speaker

SSPDF commander be changed to stop illegal logging in Kajo-Keji, CES Speaker

Authors: Doru Peninnah | | Published: 16 hours ago

CES Speaker Peter Wani/ Photo @ Juba Monitor courtesy

The speaker of the Central Equatoria state legislative assembly has called for the replacement of the military commander deployed in Kajo-keji County.

Honorable Peter Wani’s call came after revelations that security officers were facilitating illegal logging in Kajo-keji.

On Wednesday, the County Commissioner told the state assembly that unnamed security officers were protecting illegal loggers in the area.

Kenyi Eresto reported that soldiers deployed in the area often provide security for the loggers during harvesting, including facilitating the transportation of the logs out of the County.

In response, Honorable Peter Wani said,” “The logging in Kajo-Keji will not stop even if we change the commissioner, the logging in Kajo-Keji will stop if we change the commander in the ground.”

“The logging will change when the commander is changed or when the soldiers are removed from there and then a new command comes in, then the logging will automatically stop.’

“The logging in Kajo-Keji will not stop when our soldiers are even going without salaries. The logging in Kajo-Keji will never stop if our soldiers are not provided with logistics and this is sincere.”

Eresto suggested that the state governor involve the national government saying “even if we form a committee to go in the ground to follow the issue and come with the report, we will never stop the logging in kajo-keji”.

He went on to recommend that “the only thing is that we push as the parliament the governor to come up with a resolution that lets the governor make some efforts with the national government for the commander in the ground to be changed.”

Economists say illegal logging in South Sudan is persistent in the heavily wooded areas bordering Northern Uganda and DR Congo.

In October 2020, the state government issued an order, banning logging in all of its six counties in an attempt to stop deforestation and preserve some rare tree species.

Commissioner Kenyi Eresto then ordered the companies actively logging in Kajo-keji to cease their activities with immediate effect.

But the illegal activities have persisted.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed 1

Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit 2

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world 3

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership 4

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership

Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Japanese gov’t pledges $22 million to build 4 bridges within Juba city 5

Japanese gov’t pledges $22 million to build 4 bridges within Juba city

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lightning strike kills two children, injures another in Yambio

Published 3 hours ago

Law-maker suggests creation of special court to try cattle raiders

Published 4 hours ago

President Kiir eulogizes late Mwai Kibaki, declares three days of national mourning

Published 15 hours ago

SSPDF commander be changed to stop illegal logging in Kajo-Keji, CES Speaker

Published 16 hours ago

Soldiers accused of aiding illegal logging in Kajo-Keji

Published Saturday, April 23, 2022

“Juba Monitor” editor-in-chief released

Published Saturday, April 23, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.