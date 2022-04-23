24th April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Soldiers accused of aiding illegal logging in Kajo-Keji

Soldiers accused of aiding illegal logging in Kajo-Keji

Author: Doru Peninnah | Published: 10 hours ago

Trees fell by Illegal loggers in Kajo-keji County. JULY 30, 2021| Credit | Okot Emmanuel/Eye Radio

The commissioner of Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria state has accused unnamed security officers of protecting illegal loggers in the County.

 

Commissioner Kenyi Eresto made the accusations while answering questions from the State legislators on Wednesday.

He reported that soldiers deployed in the area often provide security for the loggers during harvesting.

Commissioner Kenyi also cited the use of vehicles he believed are facilitated by officers to transport the logs out of the County.

He refused to mention names of the officers he believes are enabling illegal logging in Kajo-Keji.

“When I get back to Kajo-Keji, the person I mentioned his name will not continue to cooperate with me, and how do you expect us to continue working. Which means being the head of security will get worse,” Kajo-Keji Commissioner told the state parliament.

“If you go into my story, I mentioned, the loggers are protected and guarded while taking the logs in the bush. The loggers are being escorted, they can shoot bullets in the air to open for the way.

“Any attempt with your poor policemen then you see what will happen, yet the gate at Jale is guarded by the soldiers. The orders that are given are distributed to all of them but still they can open the gate.”

Economists say illegal logging in South Sudan is persistent in the heavily wooded areas bordering Northern Uganda and DR Congo.

In October 2020, the state government issued an order, banning logging in all of its six counties in an attempt to stop deforestation and preserve some rare tree species.

Commissioner Kenyi Eresto then ordered the companies actively logging in Kajo-keji to cease their activities with immediate effect.

But the illegal activities have persisted.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed 1

Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments 2

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit 3

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership 4

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership

Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias 5

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Soldiers accused of aiding illegal logging in Kajo-Keji

Published 10 hours ago

“Juba Monitor” editor-in-chief released

Published 10 hours ago

Suspect in custody in alleged arson attack on commissioner office in Manyo

Published 10 hours ago

Unlawful detention: 4 members of ‘community police’ arrested, center closed in Aweil

Published 11 hours ago

Enacting IDPs bill shouldn’t delay, UN Rapporteur tells govt

Published 16 hours ago

Invest in agriculture to improve economy, gov’t told

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.