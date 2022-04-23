Soldiers accused of aiding illegal logging in Kajo-Keji

Commissioner Kenyi Eresto made the accusations while answering questions from the State legislators on Wednesday.

He reported that soldiers deployed in the area often provide security for the loggers during harvesting.

Commissioner Kenyi also cited the use of vehicles he believed are facilitated by officers to transport the logs out of the County.

He refused to mention names of the officers he believes are enabling illegal logging in Kajo-Keji.

“When I get back to Kajo-Keji, the person I mentioned his name will not continue to cooperate with me, and how do you expect us to continue working. Which means being the head of security will get worse,” Kajo-Keji Commissioner told the state parliament.

“If you go into my story, I mentioned, the loggers are protected and guarded while taking the logs in the bush. The loggers are being escorted, they can shoot bullets in the air to open for the way.

“Any attempt with your poor policemen then you see what will happen, yet the gate at Jale is guarded by the soldiers. The orders that are given are distributed to all of them but still they can open the gate.”

Economists say illegal logging in South Sudan is persistent in the heavily wooded areas bordering Northern Uganda and DR Congo.

In October 2020, the state government issued an order, banning logging in all of its six counties in an attempt to stop deforestation and preserve some rare tree species.

Commissioner Kenyi Eresto then ordered the companies actively logging in Kajo-keji to cease their activities with immediate effect.

But the illegal activities have persisted.