President Kiir eulogizes late Mwai Kibaki, declares three days of national mourning

President Salva Kiir has described the former President of Kenya as a courageous statesman who took principled stance in his pursuit of dignified and practical politics throughout his political career.

President Mwai Kibaki who ruled Kenya for 10 years died on Friday.

In his message of condolence issued yesterday, President Kiir eulogized Kibaki as a man who deployed a practical approach to politics in order to keep the torch of accountability burning in Kenyan institutions.

Under Kibaki, Kenya adopted a more decentralized political system and limited presidential powers through the 2010 constitution.

President Kiir also admired Kibaki’s economic policies that he said set Kenya on the path of sustainable development.

Kenya recorded one of its highest rates of GDP growth during Kibaki’s first term.

In the region, Kiir said President Kibaki earned the respect of his peers because of his work on regional stability, including overseeing the conclusion of the historic Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Sudan government and the SPLM.

The CPA, mediated by Kenya, ended Africa’s longest civil war in 2005.

In honor of Kibaki, President Kiir declared three days of mourning and ordered the South Sudan flag to be flown at half-mast across the country.

Kiir further urged everyone to remain inspired by Kibaki’s approach to politics and dedication to public service, the attributes he believes earned Kibaki respect both in Kenya and internationally.

Kibaki had previously served as the fourth Vice-President of Kenya for ten years from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel Arap Moi.

In 2002, his coalition ended 40 years of one-party rule since Kenya’s independence.

Kibaki served as the third President of Kenya from December 2002 until April 2013.

Apart from his economic record, analysts say one of his biggest achievements was to introduce free primary education to Kenya.

Kibaki died in Nairobi at 90 years old.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



SSPDF commander be changed to stop illegal logging in Kajo-Keji, CES Speaker Previous Post