25th April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Uncategorized   |   President Kiir eulogizes late Mwai Kibaki, declares three days of national mourning

President Kiir eulogizes late Mwai Kibaki, declares three days of national mourning

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 15 hours ago

Late Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki [Middle] witnessing the signing of CPA in 2005, Nairobi, Kenya

President Salva Kiir has described the former President of Kenya as a courageous statesman who took principled stance in his pursuit of dignified and practical politics throughout his political career.

President Mwai Kibaki who ruled Kenya for 10 years died on Friday.

In his message of condolence issued yesterday, President Kiir eulogized Kibaki as a man who deployed a practical approach to politics in order to keep the torch of accountability burning in Kenyan institutions.

Under Kibaki, Kenya adopted a more decentralized political system and limited presidential powers through the 2010 constitution.

President Kiir also admired Kibaki’s economic policies that he said set Kenya on the path of sustainable development.

Kenya recorded one of its highest rates of GDP growth during Kibaki’s first term.

In the region, Kiir said President Kibaki earned the respect of his peers because of his work on regional stability, including overseeing the conclusion of the historic Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Sudan government and the SPLM.

The CPA, mediated by Kenya, ended Africa’s longest civil war in 2005.

In honor of Kibaki, President Kiir declared three days of mourning and ordered the South Sudan flag to be flown at half-mast across the country.

Kiir further urged everyone to remain inspired by Kibaki’s approach to politics and dedication to public service, the attributes he believes earned Kibaki respect both in Kenya and internationally.

Kibaki had previously served as the fourth Vice-President of Kenya for ten years from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel Arap Moi.

In 2002, his coalition ended 40 years of one-party rule since Kenya’s independence.

Kibaki served as the third President of Kenya from December 2002 until April 2013.

Apart from his economic record, analysts say one of his biggest achievements was to introduce free primary education to Kenya.

Kibaki died in Nairobi at 90 years old.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed 1

Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit 2

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world 3

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership 4

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership

Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Japanese gov’t pledges $22 million to build 4 bridges within Juba city 5

Japanese gov’t pledges $22 million to build 4 bridges within Juba city

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lightning strike kills two children, injures another in Yambio

Published 3 hours ago

Law-maker suggests creation of special court to try cattle raiders

Published 4 hours ago

President Kiir eulogizes late Mwai Kibaki, declares three days of national mourning

Published 15 hours ago

SSPDF commander be changed to stop illegal logging in Kajo-Keji, CES Speaker

Published 16 hours ago

Soldiers accused of aiding illegal logging in Kajo-Keji

Published Saturday, April 23, 2022

“Juba Monitor” editor-in-chief released

Published Saturday, April 23, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.