SSFA president calls for development of football facilities

South Sudan Football Association President Augustino Maduot appeals for the development of football facilities across the country if the sports sector is to evolve to international standard.

Mr. Maduot spoke during the opening of the 8th SSFA General Assembly in Northern Bahr el Ghazal capital Aweil on Saturday.

He said there is a serious need for infrastructural projects including stadiums and traij9ng facilities to improve football performance.

“Building and improving infrastructure is the vital aspect of our mission,” he said.

“We are committed to investing in the development of stadium, training facilities and other infrastructural projects that will provide our players with the necessary resources to improve performance and to excel.”

Maduot said the General Assembly will review and amend SSFA’s governing statuses and regulations “to adapt to the changing land scape of football.”

“We will review and update our governing statutes and regulations . this will ensure that our governing structures remain relevant, efficient and aligned with international best practices,” Madut said.

The two-day General Assembly, which commenced in Aweil early on Saturday will also discuss the Juba Stadium crisis, and the subsequent suspension of Juba Local Football Association.

The national football body SSFA and the suspended JLFA have contested the ownership of the stadium which is yet to officially open.

Meanwhile, Northern Barh el Ghazal Governor Tong Akeen, who officiated the Assembly’s opening, welcomed the delegates and urged them to tackle conflicting issues in the spirit of sportsmen.

Governor Tong acknowledged the lack of government support to football but said it was due to the difficult financial situation that the country faces.

He promises the conference members that he will raise the issue of the sport funding during the upcoming 7th Governors Forum.

“I know that there was no enough support from the state government to the sport, but let me promise it you that in the next coming governors forum I will take your case seriously ,I will raise this during the governors form.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter