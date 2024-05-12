Three S. Sudanese fish traders jailed in Uganda

Three South Sudanese fish traders have been sentenced to three months in jail in Uganda for allegedly transiting to DR Congo with trucks not licensed by the country’s Fishery Protection Unit.

A Ugandan Magistrate who spoke to Eye Radio didn’t disclosed his name said that the South Sudanese fish traders were brought to court by the Enforcement from Protection Unit Department in the Ministry of Fisheries in Uganda.

The Ugandan magistrate who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity confirmed the jailing of the three South Sudanese fish traders at Sura Prison which is situated in the border with DR Congo.

Joseph, not his real name, who handled the case said, the convicts were taken to the Kikronga court by the Protection Unit Department of the Ministry of Fisheries in Uganda.

“I am the magistrate who handled that case, I am not the person who arrested them. There is an enforcement office (FPU) Fishery Protection Unit that manned the road blocks and does the protection,” he said.



John Anyuat and two others were altogether fined Sh27 million ($7,100) for breaching an enforced license regulations which restricts the traders to only use designated Ugandan trucks to transport their products to DR Congo.

Asked about why the traders must use Ugandan trucks, the magistrate cited unclear issues surrounding the case and urged the Eye Radio to reach out the Fish Protection Department.

When contacted, an officer in the Uganda’s in The Fishery Protection Unit who identified himself only as Richard and is based at Elegu border town declined to comment on the issue.

“For us they only bring suspects who already charged and the charges are brought by the state.

“You would rather to go to of FPU Fishery Protection Unit headquarter in Kampala and say your citizens are being arrested and charged with such offenses such that you come in compromise with the head office.”

A week ago, a lawmaker from the East African Legislative Assembly is calling on South Sudan to expedite the domestication of a treaty, enabling traders to freely export goods across regional borders.Hon. Kim Gai, the EALA member, highlights the pending laws yet to be ratified by South Sudan, hindering the country’s ability to engage in trade freely like other EAC partner states.

This call follows difficulties faced by South Sudanese fishmongers, including denied licenses, transit restrictions to Congo, and heavy taxation.

