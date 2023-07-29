National Cabinet approves Civil Population Disarmament Bill

The Council of Ministers has approved the civil population disarmament bill 2023 and directed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs be table it before the national legislature.

The bill was presented to the cabinet by Minister of Justice Ruben Madol on Friday, July 28.

The 2023 draft bill was forwarded to the cabinet on June 22nd for deliberations.

Speaking to the media after the Executive Friday’s meeting, the Minister of Information Michael Makuei said the cabinet directed the Justice Minister to introduce the bill to the National Legislative Assembly for deliberation.

“The cabinet listened to the presentation of Minister of Justice Ruben Madul on the Civil Population Disarmament Bill 2023,

“The bill was tabled today [july 28th] in Infront of the cabinet, and it was passed and the cabinet directed the minister to introduce the bill to the National Legislative Assembly for deliberation,” said Makuei.

According to researchers, prior to the separation of South Sudan from Sudan, there were between 1.9 and 3.2 million small arms in circulation, with about two-thirds of these in the hands of civilians.

They said the primary source of weapons to civilians was the civil wars.

Experts stated that the flow of weapons from organized forces has proved problematic despite disarmament campaigns.

It has been alleged that the collected weapons often trickle back into the communities.