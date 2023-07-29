29th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   National Cabinet approves Civil Population Disarmament Bill

National Cabinet approves Civil Population Disarmament Bill

Author: Michale Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

A recent cabinet meeting in progress | Credit | Courtesy

The Council of Ministers has approved the civil population disarmament bill 2023  and directed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs be table it before the national legislature.

The bill was presented to the cabinet by Minister of Justice Ruben Madol on Friday, July 28.

The 2023 draft bill was forwarded to the cabinet on June 22nd  for deliberations.

Speaking to the media after the Executive Friday’s meeting, the Minister of Information Michael Makuei said the cabinet directed the Justice Minister to introduce the bill to the National Legislative Assembly for deliberation.

“The cabinet listened to the presentation of Minister of Justice Ruben Madul on the Civil Population Disarmament Bill 2023,

“The bill was tabled today [july 28th] in Infront of the cabinet, and it was passed and the cabinet directed the minister to introduce the bill to the National Legislative Assembly for deliberation,” said Makuei.

According to researchers, prior to the separation of South Sudan from Sudan, there were between 1.9 and 3.2 million small arms in circulation, with about two-thirds of these in the hands of civilians.

They said the primary source of weapons to civilians was the civil wars.

Experts stated that the flow of weapons from organized forces has proved problematic despite disarmament campaigns.

It has been alleged that the collected weapons often trickle back into the communities.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan general challenges Kenya’s Ruto to a fight 1

Sudan general challenges Kenya’s Ruto to a fight

Published Monday, July 24, 2023

Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle 2

Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle

Published Thursday, July 27, 2023

Why fans invaded pitch during Aweil North-Pibor tournament 3

Why fans invaded pitch during Aweil North-Pibor tournament

Published Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Ethiopian official urges S. Sudan to ratify NBI, take steps to build own dam 4

Ethiopian official urges S. Sudan to ratify NBI, take steps to build own dam

Published Monday, July 24, 2023

‘I hunt monkeys to pay children’s school fees,’ says Nagero man 5

‘I hunt monkeys to pay children’s school fees,’ says Nagero man

Published Monday, July 24, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

National Cabinet approves Civil Population Disarmament Bill

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir fires several Warrap officials, appoints Aluel ‘Messi’ Dept govenor

Published 2 hours ago

Bandits kill national security officer along Lirya-Torit Road

Published 2 hours ago

SSBF set for pre-FIBA World Cup, friendlies in Australia and China

Published 6 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches five-year strategic plan

Published 22 hours ago

Activist urges end to all forms of human trafficking in South Sudan

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!