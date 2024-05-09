Govt, holdout group kick-off peace talks in Nairobi

A high-level peace negotiation between the unity government and the non-signatory groups to the 2018 peace deal has today kicked off in Nairobi. Kenya.

The government is negotiating with Real SPLM lead by Pagan Amum, General Paul Malong of the South Sudan United Front and Stephen Buay of the South Sudan People’s Movement

The National Salva Front led by Thomas Cirilo has remained out of the process.

Some heads of state including Kenyan and Zambian Presidents William Ruto and Hakainde Hichilema took part in the opening of the Nairobi peace process.

Others in attendance were US Ambassador to Kenya, former African Union Commission chairperson Mousa Faki and representative of the regional body IGAD, among others.

Speaking during the event, the leader of Real SPLM who represented the opposition groups describe the peace talks as their last opportunity, and called on the parties to take the process seriously and engage in an inclusive dialogue.

Amun also called on the parties to over come hatred, saying this is not the time for it.

” We are the founding mothers and fathers of this new nation. Our historical task is to lay the foundation of this new nation. This is our historical task after Independence and to achieve that, we have to engage in dialogue.

“We have to be positive. We have to overcome this hatred that has filled our hearts. This is not the time for that. Especially now that the world is changing and many crises are even coming up beyond the one that we have created ourselves.

“I believe this is our last opportunity and we must take this seriously and engage in dialogue and it must be an inclusive dialogue. What we need is not another peace agreement peace agreements are not being implemented.

“What we need is serious, we need to stop seeing ourselves as enemies. We are brothers and sisters President Kiir. We are brothers and sisters.”

For his part, the high-level peace negotiation chief mediator Lazarus Sumbeiyo urged the leadership of the parties to mandate their representatives to fully engage on issues, and makes decisions in the best interests of the people of South Sudan.

“In view of this we appeal to the leadership of the parties in the negotiations to mandate their representatives to fully engage on issues and makes decisions in the best interests of the people of South Sudan.

“We have to learn from the past and one of the clear lessons is that implementations of series of agreements on South Sudan has remained a challenge.

“The question that will concern us and occupy our efforts is to come with a brand-new birth on implementation, the innovation around are responsive implementation programs that is clearly numerated, costed and enforceable.”

Meanwhile, Kenyan President William Ruto has encouraged the Unity government and the non-signatory groups to the negotiation to redouble their efforts and reach a conclusion on the Sant’ Egidio peace process

He said the peace negotiation presents an opportunity to the parties to design a path good for all of them.

“I encourage the revitalized transitional government of national unity, the real SPLM and the South Sudanese United Front to stay the cause and redouble their commitment to this mediation.

“The path you have chosen is noble and what you have accomplished so far under this initiative is admirable, here is your opportunity to design a future worthy of all of you and all the vision you have.

“I take this opportunity to welcome all delegates from South Sudan to Kenya and encourage you to feel at home because indeed it is home. I also wish the parties successful mediation and to our partners I argue you to stay with us all the way until we settle this.”

For his part, President Salva Kiir who officiated the peace negotiation process hopes that non-signatory opposition groups have a similar conviction and desire as the unity government for peace in South Sudan

“ We have to negotiate in good faith and with an open mind we hope that the non-signatory opposition groups have a similar conviction and desire for peace in South Sudan, which if achieved will bring everlasting stability and economic development in the region,” he said

