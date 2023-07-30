Troika reiterates calls on Unity Govt to end human trafficking

As July 30th marks the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the United States, Norway, and the UK have called on South Sudan’s transitional government and those in positions of power to take steps to eradicate the vice in the country.

In a joint statement, on July 30th, the trio said they noted with grave concern instances of trafficking that continue to occur in South Sudan, including those involving sexual and gender-based violence.

“We note Cases of TIP in South Sudan include abductions of women and children, the recruitment and use of child soldiers, child marriage, and the trafficking of commercial sex workers,” read the statement.

The Western nations stressed the need for a unity government and the concerned authorities to meet the minimum standards of prevention and accountability in accordance with international laws.

According to Trioka,” Addressing the issue of trafficking in persons in South Sudan is imperative for upholding global responsibilities and safeguarding human rights.”

The United States, Norway, and the UK emphasized that “Those responsible for Trafficking in Persons and related crimes must be held accountable.

