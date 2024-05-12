12th May 2024
SSRA notifies Kenyan oil dears on order exempting UN from e-permit

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Nakuru KPS New Ultra-Modern Loading Facility Attracts Oil|Photo|Courtesy

South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) has notified the Kenyan oil dealers about the abolition of  petroleum accreditation permits imposed on UN genies in the country.

Anyieth Jacob Ajak  who is the Chief of South Sudan Revenue Authority Customs Office in Kenya’s Eldoret, Kisumu and Nakuru on 7th May informed managers of the Kenyan Pipeline Company about the decision.

In the letter addressed to KPC General Mangers and oil marketing companies, Mr. Jacob said: “I would like to propel these directives to all OMCs and shipper who tensely deal with SSRA Customs office that all fuel cargoes designatedd for UN agencies are fully exempted from paying e-petroleum accreditation permits in accordance with Ministerial order NO RSS/MOFP/J/M/05/2024/017 issued by the minister of Finance and Planning South Sudan.”

Mr Jacob also notified the Kenyan oil dealers of the abolition for fly booking for fuel cargoes destined for South Sudan.

The government’s decision comes after the embassies of Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States express concern over the imposed taxes including the e-Petroleum Accreditation Permit, customs fees, and charges, among others, hindering humanitarian aid efforts in South Sudan.

 

