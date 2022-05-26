Speeding V8, passenger car involved in accident, kill woman on Juba-Bor road

Jonglei State government has confirmed a 30-year-old mother of three was killed Tuesday in a road accident along Juba Bor road.

The state police commissioner, Maj. Gen. Elia Costa Faustino says the accident occurred around 10 AM.

General Costa says an over speeding passenger vehicle collided with a land cruiser owned by the Managing Director of ARC Company.

The vehicle then overturned, killing Yar Panchol and injuring 10 people, five of whom are in critical condition in a Juba hospital.

Costa narrated the incident to Eye Radio Tuesday.

“Yesterday Tuesday], in a place that is between Jemeza and Bor, there was a public vehicle carrying 16 passengers coming from Juba to Bor. So there was another vehicle which is V8.”

“The vehicle carrying passengers was going at a high speed and the v8 vehicle was going ahead to overtake the V8 vehicle on the wrong side. So, it crushed that vehicle and the Noah vehicle overturned three times which resulted in the killing of Yar Panchol, a 30-year-old mother of three children from Bor her.”

General Costa stated that the V8 vehicle involved in the fatal accident belong to the Managing Director of the ARC Cooperation, a company that constructs the Juba–Bor road.

