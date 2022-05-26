26th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Speeding V8, passenger car involved in accident, kill woman on Juba-Bor road

Speeding V8, passenger car involved in accident, kill woman on Juba-Bor road

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: A car involved in road accident along Juba-Bor highway - courtesy

Jonglei State government has confirmed a 30-year-old mother of three was killed Tuesday in a road accident along Juba Bor road.

The state police commissioner, Maj. Gen. Elia Costa Faustino says the accident occurred around 10 AM.

General Costa says an over speeding passenger vehicle collided with a land cruiser owned by the Managing Director of ARC Company.

The vehicle then overturned, killing Yar Panchol and injuring 10 people, five of whom are in critical condition in a Juba hospital.

Costa narrated the incident to Eye Radio Tuesday.

“Yesterday Tuesday], in a place that is between Jemeza and Bor, there was a public vehicle carrying 16 passengers coming from Juba to Bor. So there was another vehicle which is V8.”

“The vehicle carrying passengers was going at a high speed and the v8 vehicle was going ahead to overtake the V8 vehicle on the wrong side. So, it crushed that vehicle and the Noah vehicle overturned three times which resulted in the killing of Yar Panchol, a 30-year-old mother of three children from Bor her.” 

General Costa stated that the V8 vehicle involved in the fatal accident belong to the Managing Director of the ARC Cooperation, a company that constructs the Juba–Bor road.

  • CHANY

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit 1

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict 2

Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict

Published Monday, May 23, 2022

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule 3

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule

Published Sunday, May 22, 2022

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders 4

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders

Published Thursday, May 19, 2022

Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologizes 5

Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologizes

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CTSAM-VM expresses concerns over rising cases of sexual violence

Published 38 mins ago

SSPDF creates buffer zone along Warrap’s Twic -Abyei border

Published 2 hours ago

Speeding V8, passenger car involved in accident, kill woman on Juba-Bor road

Published 2 hours ago

NRA cautions stakeholders from interfering in revenue collection

Published 3 hours ago

Renk farmers will not plant sesame this season over crop pests

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.