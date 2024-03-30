South Sudanese refugee dies in military detention in Sudan’s Sinner State

One of the twenty South Sudanese refugees arrested by the Sudanese army in Sennar State has died in detention in Sinja, an advocate for refugee affairs has said.

The deceased who is identified as Ammar Ajak Deng was among twenty South Sudanese in December 2023 for allegedly fighting along with Rapid Support Forces.

Ajak is survived by six children.

Tahani Ajak an advocate for refugee affairs stated that Ammar died in March 2024 after being detained for over four months in military barracks.

“The refugee Ammar Ajak Deng died in the Sinja military garrison Ammar. He is 40 years old and a father of 6 children,” said Ajak.

“He was detained along with twenty other South Sudanese refugees who were coming from the White Nile Refugee camp in December last year to work on the farm,” she said.

“They were arrested on the alleged that they belonged to the Rapid Support Forces.

“The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees tried to release them after learning that there were about 20 South Sudanese refugees detained there, but all attempts failed.”

Early this month, the Sudanese army announced the capturing of fourteen South Sudanese fighting along RSF.

The Sudanese army claimed that South Sudanese nationals were captured following their recapture of the Radio and Television Corporation headquarters in Omdurman.

“Many citizens of South Sudan are suffering in the White Nile camps because of the government’s obstinacy in allowing them to move and travel to South Sudan,” Ajak told Eye Radio from White Nile on Saturday.

“The restriction of movement is still imposed on refugees in the White Nile camps, especially young people who resort to smuggling to leave Sudan and return to the country. By swimming and crossing the river, which led to the death of many of them.”

In February this year, South Sudanese refugees in White Nile state called for their return to South Sudan amid the worsening humanitarian situation.

According to the latest media reports, White Nile still represents one of the most underserved and neglected regions in the humanitarian responses in Sudan.

