23rd April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Menimen threatens to sue official over unpaid entertainment dues

Menimen threatens to sue official over unpaid entertainment dues

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 2 hours ago

Singer Menimen of Cozoos Clan. | Photo: Menimen/Facebook

South Sudanese dance-hall artist Meen Mabior Meen commonly known by his stage name as Menimen and standup comedian Simon Ajonga have threatened to sue the Ministry of Finance over unpaid dues after performing during the welcoming into office of former Finance Minister Dr Baak Barnaba Chol.

Jele and Associates law firm that is representing the artists has served the ministry with a legal notification.

The artists reportedly agreed with a finance official on the payment of  for $ 12, 100 to perform at the ceremony, but were only paid on $3,200. They have been demanding a balance of $ 8 900.

According to the law firm said its clients had tried to follow up on the dues with the Director General of Finance for the payment for several months but all efforts were in.

It has given the undersecretary  seven days to clear the artist or else it will institute a legal proceeding against the officials.

Efforts to contact the ministry for response were not immediate successful at the press time.

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo 1

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo

Published Thursday, April 18, 2024

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention 2

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve 3

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve

Published Monday, April 22, 2024

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance 4

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system 5

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Menimen threatens to sue official over unpaid entertainment dues

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand

Published 2 hours ago

UN scales down operations as govt detains its fuel

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan enormous resources is ‘mind-boggling’ -EU Ambassador

Published 5 hours ago

Lokiliri directors working from Juba ordered back to area

Published 6 hours ago

3 Killed, 6 wounded in Tonj East cattle-raiding

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!