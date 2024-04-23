Menimen threatens to sue official over unpaid entertainment dues

South Sudanese dance-hall artist Meen Mabior Meen commonly known by his stage name as Menimen and standup comedian Simon Ajonga have threatened to sue the Ministry of Finance over unpaid dues after performing during the welcoming into office of former Finance Minister Dr Baak Barnaba Chol.

Jele and Associates law firm that is representing the artists has served the ministry with a legal notification.

The artists reportedly agreed with a finance official on the payment of for $ 12, 100 to perform at the ceremony, but were only paid on $3,200. They have been demanding a balance of $ 8 900.

According to the law firm said its clients had tried to follow up on the dues with the Director General of Finance for the payment for several months but all efforts were in.

It has given the undersecretary seven days to clear the artist or else it will institute a legal proceeding against the officials.

Efforts to contact the ministry for response were not immediate successful at the press time.

