South Sudan to deploy 5G network – says Korok

The Deputy Minister of Information said Tuesday South Sudan will soon deploy the 5th Generation also known as 5G mobile network service in the country.

Dr. Jacob Maiju Korok said the three Mobile Network Operators in the country in 2020 deployed 4G services across the country and are currently testing the 5G service.

In his remarks during the CyberTech Africa 2023 conference in Kigali Rwanda held between 1-2 August, the deputy minister said the service is currently being developed.

“South Sudan deployed 4G services in all major urban centers in 2020 after the arrival of our first fiber in 2020 from our neighbors Kenya and Uganda through whom we have access to the sea cable,” he said.

“As of now, all three Mobile Network Operators in South Sudan have deployed 4G services and are experimenting to deploy 5G services.”

Dr. Korok further said the government, through the Universal Service Access Fund, has continued with the deployment of infrastructures to facilitate rural connectivity.

This, according to him, includes the adoption of Open Radio Access Networks by Operators while encouraging the use of Satellite terminals to provide services in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

He said the $67 million grant that South Sudan has secured from World Bank will help the government develop its broadband infrastructures, digital skills, and public and financial platforms.

Part of the grant according to the deputy minister shall enhance cyber resilience as the government strives to integrate the digital infrastructure into the East African region.

