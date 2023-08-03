Govt lifts ban on operations of Radio Miraya after five years

The government on August 3 lifted the suspension of Radio Miraya five years after declaring it is operating illegally in the country.

In March 2018, the Media Authority ordered for closure of the UN radio over what it called “persistent non-compliance” and “refusal to be regulated” under the country’s media laws.

However, Radio Miraya continued to operate despite the suspension.

UNMISS also maintained that the operation of the station is enshrined in the Status of Forces Agreement, a legally binding document that governs the relationship between the UN and the Government of South Sudan.

According to the SOFA agreement, UN radio shall be operated in accordance with the International Telecommunication Convention and Regulations.

The agreement stated that frequencies of the station shall be decided upon in cooperation with the government at the earliest possible date after the signature of the agreement or, as the case may be, on the request of UNMISS, within fifteen working days.

On many occasions, the government media regulatory body has repeatedly said Radio Miraya has been operating illegally in the country.

In October last year, the media regulatory body started accreditation of all South Sudanese journalists but excluded those of Radio Miraya over unresolved registration disputes with UNMISS.

