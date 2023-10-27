27th October 2023
South Sudan, Rwanda police chiefs sign deal to train officers

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

The 25th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation organization annual General meeting in Burundi - Credit: South Sudan National Police Service

Top police officials from South Sudan and Rwanda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the training of officers and experts in forensic investigations.

The two countries inked the deal at a sideline meeting in the Burundian capital Bujumbura, where the 25th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization Annual meeting is ongoing.

South Sudan’s Inspector General of Police, General Majak Akec Malok signed the deal on behalf of South Sudan’s Interior Ministry, according to a statement on the Police Service’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Rwandan Police Chief urged South Sudan’s Inspector General to send junior officers to the country for the training.

In their meeting, the Police Chiefs across the East African Region resolved to strengthen the exchange of information on the import, export, and production of precursor chemicals including other components.

This is to reduce the risk of assembling and using improvised explosive devices, and public education on explosives, ordinates and explosive components.

It is also in accordance with the objective of improving capabilities in fighting terrorism and transnational organized crimes.

The Interpol also witnessed the change of 25th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization [EAPCCO] chairmanship from Ethiopia to Burundi.

 

 

 

