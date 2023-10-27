27th October 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Governor Odhok urges ‘peace and love’ to reign in Upper Nile

Governor Odhok urges ‘peace and love’ to reign in Upper Nile

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Upper Nile governor James Odhok Oyai. October 27, 2023. (Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

Upper Nile State governor on Friday appealed for reconciliation and peaceful co-existence among his people, adding that there is no other option but peace for the state reeling from devastating conflicts and ethnic division.

James Odhok Oyai said the state has gone through senseless wars, displacing thousands of people and depriving children of quality education.

He said it is only through peace that the state can develop, prosper and regain its glory.

James added that the state government is planning to conduct conference on peace and reconciliation to bring together all leaders, intellectual, youth, women, civil society and faith-based groups of the state.

“I say to my people of Upper Nile that we don’t have any option before us but peace, because we have seen the results of war, war does not do us any good, only chaos in the country,” Odhok said speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Friday.

“I want peace and love to reign among the people of Upper Nile. Upper Nile is our father and mother, we are responsible for its development, and we fought and destroyed it, now we should come together and bring back the glory of Upper Nile so that we compete with other states.”

“In the past Upper Nile was among the best states in the secondary school certificates, but the state is now among the worse, this is because of fighting and tribalism among us, children did not even get conducive environment for education. So, let’s work together as sons and daughters of Upper Nile not as tribes.”

Governor James Odok further said the peace parties making up the state government are working in unity and harmony.

 

Popular Stories
Fresh test shows Uganda maize rejected by S. Sudan has cancer-causing chemical 1

Fresh test shows Uganda maize rejected by S. Sudan has cancer-causing chemical

Published Saturday, October 21, 2023

SPLA-IO, SSOA troops ditched from salary as SSPDF colleagues pocket month’s wage 2

SPLA-IO, SSOA troops ditched from salary as SSPDF colleagues pocket month’s wage

Published Monday, October 23, 2023

Second phase of Juba-Bahr el Ghazal Highway construction begins 3

Second phase of Juba-Bahr el Ghazal Highway construction begins

Published Sunday, October 22, 2023

World Bank to procure biometric payment system for S. Sudan gov’t – Dr Bak 4

World Bank to procure biometric payment system for S. Sudan gov’t – Dr Bak

Published Wednesday, October 25, 2023

6 diaspora political parties form alliance, ready to name candidate for 2024 polls 5

6 diaspora political parties form alliance, ready to name candidate for 2024 polls

Published Saturday, October 21, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan Law Society launches project to safeguard gender equality

Published 6 hours ago

Sudan peace talks resume in Jeddah with limited goals

Published 6 hours ago

Governor Odhok urges ‘peace and love’ to reign in Upper Nile

Published 8 hours ago

South Sudan, Rwanda police chiefs sign deal to train officers

Published 8 hours ago

Finance minister warns money lenders against fraudulent interest rates

Published 9 hours ago

U.S. envoy urges increased govt response to dire humanitarian crisis

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th October 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!