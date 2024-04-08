South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban

Vice-President for Infrastructure Cluster Taban Deng Gai said investment in the production sector is the only way for South Sudan to liberate itself from the current economic challenges.

Taban stressed the importance of investing in agriculture, roads, land and river transport as well as electricity to help in establishing industries.

Speaking at the annual Muslim Ramadan breakfast in Juba on Saturday, the vice president warned that the economy will not improve if there is no support to the production sectors.

“To get out of these economic problems, the solution can be to spend on the productive sector. Without support for the production sector, the economy will not improve,” he said.

“The productive sectors are agriculture, roads, land and river transport, and providing electrical energy at acceptable prices. It will help in establishing industries.”

Despite the availability of a vast area for agriculture in South Sudan, the country continues to depend on its neighbors through imports for almost all its food supplies.

The country’s currency has drastically dropped in value against the dollars.

The government has introduced some reforms in the banking sector to control the exchange rate, as well as intention to support farmers through the Agricultural Bank.

