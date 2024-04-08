South Sudan education system lacks Islamic curriculum: Cleric

The Secretary-General of South Sudan Islamic Council said Muslim students are facing academic difficulties due to the lack of Islamic curriculum in the country.

Abdallah Baraj made the statement during the 12th Annual Ramadan breakfast organized by the Presidency in Juba on Saturday.

Baraj said Muslims have the right to be provided an opportunity learn Quran from an Islamic curriculum like their fellow Christians.

“One of the problems facing Muslim children in schools is the lack of a religious curriculum based on Islam in the syllabus,” he said.

“This is a big issue for us because Muslims have the right to be provided with an opportunity for Islamic curriculum, as is done with Christian students.”

The most recent Pew Research Center report on Religion and Public Life estimated that in 2020, there were 610,000 Muslims in South Sudan, comprising 6.2% of the country’s population.

For his part, the Vice-President Taban Deng Gai called on the Muslims in the country to build schools near to the mosques to counter extremism.

“We want educated Muslims in South Sudan. I ask you to pay attention to education because an educated Muslim will understand the Qur’an well and reject extremism.”

“Therefore, I appeal to you, if I build a mosque, you must establish a school near it.”

In January 2023, South Sudan was named as the preferable model of religious diversity and tolerance between religious communities in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

The selection was made during the World Council of Muslim Communities that was held in China’s Chijangjian Province by the

In October 2022, a pan-African charity organization commended the peaceful coexistence between South Sudanese Christian and Muslim, communities compared to other countries in the continent.

According to the Program for Christians-Muslim Relations in Africa, South Sudanese Christians and Muslims have played a key role in peacebuilding in the country.

