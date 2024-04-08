8th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   South Sudan education system lacks Islamic curriculum: Cleric

South Sudan education system lacks Islamic curriculum: Cleric

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 47 mins ago

Abdallah Baraj, the Secretary General of South Sudan Islamic Council  - Courtesy

The Secretary-General of South Sudan Islamic Council said Muslim students are facing academic difficulties due to the lack of Islamic curriculum in the country.

Abdallah Baraj made the statement during the 12th Annual Ramadan breakfast organized by the Presidency in Juba on Saturday.

Baraj said Muslims have the right to be provided an opportunity learn Quran from an Islamic curriculum like their fellow Christians.

“One of the problems facing Muslim children in schools is the lack of a religious curriculum based on Islam in the syllabus,” he said.

“This is a big issue for us because Muslims have the right to be provided with an opportunity for Islamic curriculum, as is done with Christian students.”

The most recent Pew Research Center report on Religion and Public Life estimated that in 2020, there were 610,000 Muslims in South Sudan, comprising 6.2% of the country’s population.

For his part, the Vice-President Taban Deng Gai called on the Muslims in the country to build schools near to the mosques to counter extremism.

“We want educated Muslims in South Sudan. I ask you to pay attention to education because an educated Muslim will understand the Qur’an well and reject extremism.”

“Therefore, I appeal to you, if I build a mosque, you must establish a school near it.”

In January 2023, South Sudan was named as the preferable model of religious diversity and tolerance between religious communities in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

The selection was made during the World Council of Muslim Communities that was held in China’s Chijangjian Province by the

In October 2022, a pan-African charity organization commended the peaceful coexistence between South Sudanese Christian and Muslim, communities compared to other countries in the continent.

According to the Program for Christians-Muslim Relations in Africa, South Sudanese Christians and Muslims have played a key role in peacebuilding in the country.

 

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba 1

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

South Sudan Civil Society Forum ‘strongly’ condemns Kalisto’s arrest 2

South Sudan Civil Society Forum ‘strongly’ condemns Kalisto’s arrest

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium 3

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium

Published Thursday, April 4, 2024

Oyet: Kalisto can seek redress in Regional Court if local Judicial process is compromised 4

Oyet: Kalisto can seek redress in Regional Court if local Judicial process is compromised

Published Monday, April 1, 2024

Yau Yau joins SPLM-IO, cites non-implementation of May 9 accord 5

Yau Yau joins SPLM-IO, cites non-implementation of May 9 accord

Published Monday, April 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan education system lacks Islamic curriculum: Cleric

Published 47 mins ago

Money dealers ordered to display exchange rates

Published 2 hours ago

‘I am not alone’: Rwandans remember 1994 genocide

Published 2 hours ago

Minister Duop suspends Pension Fund head Jacob Nul

Published 2 hours ago

Trading in foreign currencies without license is illegal, declares Garang

Published 24 hours ago

Man slapped with SSP2.5 million fine for deceitful cohabitation

Published Sunday, April 7, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!