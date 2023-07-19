South Sudan, Israel sign MoU on bilateral cooperation

The South Sudan Government and the state of Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a 10-point bilateral cooperation on development on Tuesday.

The areas of cooperation are health, culture, sport, agriculture, and education.

Akech Chol Ayak, the Director of International Laws and Treaties in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the MoU will cover environmental protection and urban industry among others.

“Today we have a Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of South Sudan and the State of Israel agreeing to cooperate on almost ten areas,” Chol said while speaking on state television SSBC.

“The areas of cooperation are development cooperation, education and culture, agriculture, water, sports, health and medicine, urban industrial on agriculture waste, green consumption, environmental protection, economic protection and other areas of mutual understanding.”

On his part, the Ambassador of the State of Israel Gershon Kedar said the agreement will enhance the relationship between the two countries.

Kedar said the two nations will deepen bilateral cooperation in the near future.

“We thought it is high time that we keep a legal framework for our cooperation, so that we will be able to enhance and further our cooperation and make things much easier,” he said.

“Once we have this agreement, and hopefully rectified as soon as possible rectified by both sides, we hope to use this as launch ad for even more cooperation agreements.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter