Chollo King urges Upper Nile communities to return home

The King of the Chollo Kingdom is encouraging the communities of Upper Nile to go back to their homes and rebuild their lives.

On Sunday, July 16, His Majesty King Kwongo and Upper Nile Governor James Odhok met in Juba to discuss the security and humanitarian situation in the state.

Speaking to the media, King Kwongo urged the communities to leave displacement camps and return to their homes.

“I tell the communities of Upper Nile, my brothers, you know how Malakal was some years back, and now, it is destroyed, but something that is spoiled needs to be fixed. A dead person cannot fix your house, so you have to try to fix your house,” said H.M. Dak while speaking on SSBC.

“The government is serious, and everyone will go to their place and build even a grass room, but the most important thing is peace because without peace there is no stability and development.”

Early in June, violence erupted among two displaced communities seeking refuge in the UN-administered Protection of Civilians Site in Malakal.

The ethnic clashes left more than 10 people dead and injured 50 others, according to agencies.

On his part, the Governor of Upper Nile James Odhok said the situation in the state is currently stable and added that the communities have been reconciled.

He condemns individuals who are allegedly known to be spreading rumors of conflict in the state.

“We as the five tribes in Malakal have accepted that unity is the way to peace in the state,” the governor said.

“In Upper Nile, I moved to ten counties and citizen is talking about peace, but there are criminals and thieves who spread rumors about fighting in the state.”

“It is not true, and we know these people are criminals. Currently, Malakal is going well and the fighting that happened in the POC we talked with each community, and they are cooperating and there is nothing wrong.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Extreme heat scorches Europe, world Previous Post