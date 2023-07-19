19th July 2023
Makuei blasts MPs over budget blame games

Makuei blasts MPs over budget blame games

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Hon. Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information and government official Spokesperson - Credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio - April 26, 2023

The national Minister of Information has told members of parliament not to exaggerate the issue of the draft 2023-2024 budget, saying it was designed based on the reality of resource estimation.

Makuei is responding to some lawmakers blaming the executive branch of the government for their alleged failure to create a budget that adequately addresses the needs of the people.

In his argument, Makuei says the 2023–2024 budget was drafted in consideration of the projected revenues that the country can generate.

According to him, the government cannot deceive the South Sudanese people by raising a big budget that it cannot be able to fund.

““A budget is an estimation of resources within that Year. We’re not here to deceive the people of South Sudan by raising a big budget and saying that we’ll meet all your aspirations and needs, but which we are incapable to do in reality,” Makuei said in an interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“That’s why the budget came out in that form within the limit, and this is very clear.”

“The MPS thinks we should increase the budget which we’ll not meet, is it correct? It’s not correct for us to tell people what we cannot do.”

The information minister said the government is focused on implementing the peace provisions and the democratic transition now.

“We’re to implement the agreement and in the cause of implementation of the peace agreement, they’re issues which are more important than others and this is what we’ve budgeted for.”

“However, if they think, they’ve other sources which the economic sector does not know, then they can do it. For election, we’ll budget it for the next year’s budget.”

During the public hearing on Monday, civil society activists, academics, the union of doctors, lawyers, clerics, and people with disabilities had an opportunity to express their views on the budget.

The stakeholders noted setbacks and suggested recommendations but the lawmakers’ pointed fingers at the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Makuei asked the MPs to disclose any source of revenue that they know to cover the suggested loopholes.

 

 

 

 

 



