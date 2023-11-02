2nd November 2023
South Sudan, Ethiopia to ‘deepen’ ties

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

President Kiir and Ethiopian Foreign Minister reaffirm ties. (PPU).

President Salva Kiir and Ethiopia’s foreign minister met on Wednesday and discussed ways to “deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation” between the countries, the office of the president has said.

Mekonnen said the meeting centered on strengthening people to people relations between the two neighbors.

“The relationship between Ethiopia and Juba (South Sudan) is deeper and we need to strengthen on that through people-to-people relations, business policies and government to government relations,” he said while speaking on state-owned television SSBC.

South Sudan’s Foreign Minister, Dr. James Pitia Morgan hailed “historic relations” with Adis Ababa and said Juba and Addis Ababa are working on bringing their people closer by building a highway connecting the two countries.

“The people of South Sudan know the role of Ethiopia has played to help the people of South Sudan to reach where we are today,” Morgan said.

“His excellency (Kiir) has resounded that message to deepen and strengthen this relationship further by linking Juba and Adis Ababa by road.”

 

2nd November 2023

