“Juba Monitor” editor-in-chief released

The Editor in Chief of the daily Juba Monitor Newspaper has been released.



Anna Nimiriano was set free by the court on Friday after spending three days in detention.

She was arrested on Tuesday after defying a court order that suspended the activities of the Newspaper.

Last week, the Kator court in Juba suspended activities of Grand Media Africa Company Limited and Juba Monitor Newspaper over malpractices until final court disposal.

This came after the family of the late Alfred Taban and the management of Juba Monitor newspaper went to court over ownership of the company.

But the court was told that the management of Juba Monitor Newspaper continued to publish the paper despite the court order.

The court arrested Anna Nimiriano and sent her to Juba Central Prison.

She told Eye Radio this afternoon that she has been released.

Anna argued that her arrest and subsequent detention were unlawful.

“I was released yesterday [Friday] in the evening. There is no any reason, it was like a follow up of the order from the Judge, I was taken to prison because it is known that there was already a case,” Anna told Eye Radio.

“The hearing was done and if you are found guilty, you have the right to appeal. So there was an appeal from other Judges, they requested the file, and the file was taken to the court of appeal, and the Judges there studied the file and based on their study, I was released.”

The next court session between the heirs to the properties of late Alfred Taban Logune and the management of the Juba Monitor Newspaper is scheduled for Monday next week.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Suspect in custody in alleged arson attack on commissioner office in Manyo Previous Post