24th April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   “Juba Monitor” editor-in-chief released

“Juba Monitor” editor-in-chief released

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 10 hours ago

Anna Nimiriano, the Editor-in-Chief of Juba Monitor Newspaper - Courtesy

The Editor in Chief of the daily Juba Monitor Newspaper has been released.

Anna Nimiriano was set free by the court on Friday after spending three days in detention.

She was arrested on Tuesday after defying a court order that suspended the activities of the Newspaper.

Last week, the Kator court in Juba suspended activities of Grand Media Africa Company Limited and Juba Monitor Newspaper over malpractices until final court disposal.

This came after the family of the late Alfred Taban and the management of Juba Monitor newspaper went to court over ownership of the company.

But the court was told that the management of Juba Monitor Newspaper continued to publish the paper despite the court order.

The court arrested Anna Nimiriano and sent her to Juba Central Prison.

She told Eye Radio this afternoon that she has been released.

Anna argued that her arrest and subsequent detention were unlawful.

“I was released yesterday [Friday] in the evening. There is no any reason, it was like a follow up of the order from the Judge, I was taken to prison because it is known that there was already a case,” Anna told Eye Radio.

“The hearing was done and if you are found guilty, you have the right to appeal. So there was an appeal from other Judges, they requested the file, and the file was taken to the court of appeal, and the Judges there studied the file and based on their study, I was released.”

The next court session between the heirs to the properties of late Alfred Taban Logune and the management of the Juba Monitor Newspaper is scheduled for Monday next week.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed 1

Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments 2

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit 3

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership 4

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership

Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias 5

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Soldiers accused of aiding illegal logging in Kajo-Keji

Published 10 hours ago

“Juba Monitor” editor-in-chief released

Published 10 hours ago

Suspect in custody in alleged arson attack on commissioner office in Manyo

Published 10 hours ago

Unlawful detention: 4 members of ‘community police’ arrested, center closed in Aweil

Published 11 hours ago

Enacting IDPs bill shouldn’t delay, UN Rapporteur tells govt

Published 16 hours ago

Invest in agriculture to improve economy, gov’t told

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.