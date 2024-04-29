Secondary examination results to be out in three weeks: Tako

The National Ministry of General Education and Instruction said the examination council will release results for 2023-2024 Certificate of Secondary Education examinations in three weeks’ times.

About 45,000 students are desperately waiting to see their work – months after sitting for the CSE examination across the country between December 4, and December 14, 2023.

The students have been stuck at home in uncertainty over whether or not they have passed or failed and should repeat the class, at a time when fellow candidates are far ahead.

However, Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction, Martin Tako, said the ministry has finally received part of the money needed to mark the exams papers from the government.

Tako stated that teachers have already been invited from the ten states and three administrative areas two months ago for marking the exams papers.

He added that the ministry has been prepared to mark the exams for the exams papers marking while awaiting a budget to pay the staff.

“The reason for delay is obvious that we did not receive the necessary funding for marking the examination,” he said in a press conference in Juba.

“We were ready and we invited teachers from ten states and three administrative areas, they were here for the last two months, but we could not proceed with marking because of lack of funding.”

“Now we have received part of the funding for marking the examination. We will do our best to mark the examination within the limit of three weeks.”

“Within three weeks we will produce the results why? because we have been alert and ready just waiting for funding.”

Mr. Tako further stressed that the holidays for first term will be only one week so that schools can finish the syllabus within the academic year.

“We also declare to all schools’ in the Republic of South Sudan that the holidays for first term will only be a week so that schools can catch up with learning.”

“We have a lot of programs ahead of us which may interfere with our normal economic functions this year we also have the elections in December. So we have gross program for the schools so that the syllabus can be finished within the academic years.”

