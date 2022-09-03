SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

The National Examination Council has released results for the 2021/2022 Secondary School Examination as Jonglei State dominates the top ten by seven students.

32,437 students sat for the exams at 340 schools across the country. The number of candidates dropped by 5.9% compared to the previous academic year 2020/2021.

Among the candidates, 21,128 were males and 11,309 females.

Jonglei State and Central Equatoria State become the best performing states, with 76.48 and 74.93 percent respectively.

Also among the top five best performing states are Eastern Equatoria State, Lakes State and Unity State.

The top 10 students were all from private schools in Jonglei State and Central Equatoria State.

Yuang Jacob Gaar Yuang from Juba High School (Bor branch), is the country’s best performing student with an average score of 94.1%.

Below is the list of top 10 best performing students from across the country.

1. Yuang Jacob Gaar Yuang – M – Juba High School, Bor Compass – Jonglei 94.1%

2. Charles Atek Peter Mawien – M – Promised College SS – WBGs – 93.9%.

3. William Maker Lueth Kuckon – M – Fangak SS – Jonglei – 93.7%.

4. Bior Madol Khom Bior – M – Greenbelt Academy – Jonglei – 93.4%.

5. Lemi Emmanuel Elhag Wani – M – Juba Seven Day Adventist – CES – 93.4%.

6. Lual Malaak Lual Nhial – M – Merryland Academy – Jonglei – 93.3%.

7. Atong Ngang Mach Mayen – F – Fulla SS – EES – 93.1%.

8. Makeer Simon Duot Garang – M – Bor College – Jonglei – 93.0%.

9. Kuol Abuk Kuol Mariar – M – Merryland Academy – Jonglei 92.9%.

10. Anyieth Panchol Anyieth Mayom – Juba High School Bor Compass – Jonglei – 92.7%.

Meanwhile, the 10th position has been contended by three other candidates who scored the 92.7%.

They are Monica Aeru Malaak Lual (Jonglei), Bronicah Nyewech Thingu (CES) and Sabiri Gudu Babangida Ibrahim (CES).

According to the examination results analysis, science subjects were the worst performed, while additional mathematics saw an improvement.

“To address these challenges, the Ministry will have to embark on offering training of Science subjects,” said Minister Awut Deng Achuil in a statement.