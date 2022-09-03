Troika “devoted to search for durable peace despite extension rejection”

The Troika Ambassadors to South Sudan said their refusal to endorse extension of the unity government will not take away their commitment to supporting the search for durable peace in the country.

In a joint statement, diplomats from the US, UK and Norway said they still believe the revitalized agreement represents an opportunity to build peace and stability in the country.

“Our lack of support for the proposed extension in today’s (Thursday’s) Extraordinary RJMEC meeting does not diminish our commitment to the South Sudanese people’s quest for peace, prosperity, and democracy,” reads part of the statement.

According to the western envoys, they abstained from voting to endorse the resolution because the government did not take meaningful engagement with civil society and other stakeholders.

“We regret also that the government did not take the opportunity for meaningful engagement with stakeholders, which we believe increases the chances of successful implementation.”

On Wednesday, members of the peace-monitoring body, R-JMEC voted to endorse the 24-month extension of transitional period.

Out of the 42 members in the mechanism, about 37 officials voted in favor of the already passed resolution, while the three Troika ambassadors and two others abstained from the vote.

They have retained their previous position to oppose the extension of the transitional period but requested for three months to review their stance.

But following their decision to abstain from supporting the resolution which is already effective, the Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth criticized them and said the government is capable to fund the process.

However, the Troika statement casts doubts over what the government can achieve in the next two years, which was not achieved in the last four years.

The foreign ambassadors said they could not support the extension at this time, adding that they need further evidence of the Government’s commitment to deliver on the new Roadmap and fully implement the R-ARCSS.