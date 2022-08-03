3rd August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   S. Sudan on alert as Congo, Sudan record monkeypox cases

S. Sudan on alert as Congo, Sudan record monkeypox cases

Authors: James Atem Kuir | Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. |Courtesy of Reuters.

South Sudan has stepped up surveillance at the northern border after the first case of Monkeypox was confirmed in Sudan late Sunday.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health said in a statement, that a 16-year-old student was confirmed sick with the disease in West Darfur state.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week declared a global health emergency over the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

The virus has affected over 16,000 people in 75 countries since May, according to WHO statistics.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s health official said no case of monkeypox has so far been recorded, dismissing rumors of the presence of the disease in the country.

Dr John Rumunu, the Health Ministry’s Director General for Preventive Health Services, told Eye Radio that seven suspected cases of the disease have been investigated, but none tested positive.

“South Sudan doesn’t have monkey pox but we are doing surveillance and have case definition and using the case definition the health facility could raise alerts,” said Rumunu.

“Depending on the case definition, alerts are raised on suspected cases and when such alerts are raised, we send our rapid response team to go and verify, investigate and bring the sample if the case meets the case description.”

In recent days, undated pictures of persons with skin rashes have been shared across various social media, with users alleging they had been taken in the country.

The rumors, now branded as fake news, engineered panics as neighboring countries of Sudan and DR Congo reported their cases.

Dr Rumunu, however, warned the public against spreading rumors about the outbreak saying it would lead to public anxiety.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monkeypox disease spread mostly through close, intimate contact with the disease.

Monkeypox is a virus that causes disease with similar but less severe symptoms to smallpox, including a fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Human-to-human transmission is limited, but it can be passed through contact with bodily fluids, skin lesions, or internal surfaces such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects.

 

Popular Stories
UK warns citizens against travel to S. Sudan 1

UK warns citizens against travel to S. Sudan

Published Monday, August 1, 2022

SSPDF claims it “killed 65 rebels” in Mayom as army declares full offensive 2

SSPDF claims it “killed 65 rebels” in Mayom as army declares full offensive

Published Thursday, July 28, 2022

Machar marries off daughter with 45 cows in customary marriage 3

Machar marries off daughter with 45 cows in customary marriage

Published Monday, August 1, 2022

Bright Stars coach “sorry” for defeat to Ethiopia 4

Bright Stars coach “sorry” for defeat to Ethiopia

Published Sunday, July 31, 2022

Museveni slams wetland degraders: “You are not cleverer than God” 5

Museveni slams wetland degraders: “You are not cleverer than God”

Published Sunday, July 31, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Education Sector gets increased budget for the first time

Published 3 hours ago

29 dead as floods disaster battered Uganda’s Mbale city

Published 5 hours ago

CTSAM-VM struggling to fulfill mandate after U.S. pullout – Gen Asrat

Published 6 hours ago

Citizens want elections, not extension of interim period, gov’t told

Published 6 hours ago

S. Sudan on alert as Congo, Sudan record monkeypox cases

Published 7 hours ago

Rumbek school backs detained teachers outlawed by government

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.