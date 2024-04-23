23rd April 2024
Lokiliri directors working from Juba ordered back to area

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 1 hour ago

Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, Commissioner of Juba County addressing media in his office at Kabo on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Courtesy

Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon has directed Lokiliri Payam directors and chiefs who are operating from Juba to report to their respective areas and deliver services to their people.

“You cannot be a chief of the Jebelen or Lokiliri while you live in Gomba or Rock City or  Gudele2 , you must go there,” the county official made the call during his visit along with Central Equatoria State Governor to Lokilri Payam on Friday.

Commissioner Tete criticized the local administrators of working remotely from Juba.

He directed the local administrators to return to their respective areas for deployment.

Tete tasked the local leaders to develop action plans and submit monthly reports to the county headquarters regarding their work.

“We as a government want you to submit reports to us. We want you to have an action plan in order for us to provide services.

“For the people, our chiefs, the directors of Bomas and payams, if you are chosen from Payam as a Boma Director, you must go there and work from there. There is no such area called as a remote and bushy area.

Lokiliri had in recent years faced cattle-related in security, displacing the locals to Juba and the neighboring areas.

 

 

 

 

