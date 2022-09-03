Rocky J resurrects with new album

Sensational dance-hall artist Rocky J, who once took Juba by storm with back-to-back hit songs before fading into the shadow for more than a year, is now back with a new album.

Whenever he ascends to the stage with his electrifying performance, Rocky J sweeps the crowd off their feet and drive them crazy.

Even in an evolving music industry, where accomplished singers find themselves outdated and impassive to every new style of music and beat and fashion, he remains undefeated and has sent opponents packing.

However, the Banat Fi Juba hit-maker left fans hanging, when he suddenly disappeared and was unheard of for more than a year.

But Rocky J has resurrected with a new album Tara Wen, which will decide his fate in the music arena.

In an interview on Eye Radio’s soundtrack show on Thursday, he said the reason for his disappearance was creating the new album.

“Tara wen is a song for youth to stop borrowing closes to from boutiques for them to look good on social media,” he said explaining the meaning of his new song.

“In fact, most young people hustle to get what they want, and this song is not for someone but if the shoe fits you, then own it.”

According to him, the new album has 12 songs, which are to be released after the video shooting of Tara Wen.

Rocky J started his music career back in 2012 with his first Album, Binia Dinak alongside renowned signers like Queen Zee, WJ de King, Mr Lengs, and Cj Oman.

The legendary singer, sometimes referred to as the Youth Father said he envies no one in the music industry.

But he seemed to be waging war on upcoming artists and blasted them for disrespecting him and not staying at their level.

“There are young and upcoming artists who want to step on your feet, but they will not do it, we will not allow them, they want to play, but they don’t know who they are playing with, they are not landlord, they’re babies,” he said.

At a time of rising superstars like Chamdena, Viper Coco and Rebecca Trey, Rocky J doesn’t sounds threatened but he doesn’t admit so.

He refuses to acknowledge that music is subjected to evolution and believes that legends remain legends “because they have the tricks and the tactics.”

“We always look at where we came from, with the likes of WJ, Mr. Leng, Queen zee, Cj Oman, we don’t go off, coz if we cough, it will be a pandemic, we will affect people.”

“They have the platform to show what they have to the public but otherwise, they must have some respect,

“They need not to rush because if we see them rushing, we will also speed ourselves, and they definitely will lose because they don’t have the tricks.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter