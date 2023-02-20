Roadmap committee to clarify govt extension – says Lomuro

The High-level Standing Committee on the Peace Roadmap Implementation will, on Tuesday, clarify to the public how the two-year extension will commence and be implemented, the national cabinet minister said.

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro said the body tasked with overseeing the implementation of the extended peace roadmap has considered what he termed a “misunderstanding” on the extension of the transitional period.

When reporters asked what the confusion was all about, Dr. Elia declined to comment on the issue.

However, he said, the matter will be explained by the committee at a press conference in Juba tomorrow.

Dr. Martin was speaking to journalists at his office in Juba this afternoon.

“We have considered confusion, in fact, misunderstanding in various ways about what will happen on Wednesday, and so we are going to be holding a press conference (Tuesday) at 2 PM,” he said.

“That press conference will deliver a message from the high-level standing committee on the matter of transition from the transitional period of the R-ARCSS to the extended transitional period of the roadmap.”

Dr. Lomuro said the planned press conference is “very important because we want to make sure that the public understands, everybody understands what is what, and that message will be clear tomorrow.”

In November 2022, parties to the unity government extended the transitional period for 24 months, until December 2024, when elections are expected to usher in a new government.

The pending tasks of the peace agreement include reviewing the new National Elections Act to conform to the permanent constitution.

Others are the enactment of the Political Parties Act, 2022, the National Constitutional Review conducts of civic education on the permanent constitution, and the deployment of the unified forces, among others.

