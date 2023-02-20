UNFPA official calls for end to under age pregnancies

A visiting UN official has suggested the need for investment in programs and activities that contribute to a change in societal attitudes in the country, including ending early pregnancies.

Lydia Zigomo, the Regional Director for UNFPA for East and Southern Africa made the remarks after meeting women at Juba’s Internally Displaced Persons Camp on Friday.

Lydia pointed out that she wants to see an end to early pregnancy and said women should have children by choice.

She said gender-based violence remains a global issue, especially in countries emerging out of conflicts.

“We need to really begin to changing societal attitudes sufficiently while the nation is developing to see if we can actually eradicate many of the forms of gender-based violence that exist,” she said.

“I would not like to see children aged 13, 12, and below having children because that is not going to lead to a progressive society.”

“So we want to see women who are having children, having them at the right age, by choice, and with the right support because once we do that a healthy woman creates a healthy family.”

Ms. Lydia also urged religious and traditional leaders to continue spreading the message of peace in their community.

She said it will enable communities to have peace in their homes rather than always focusing on political peace in the country.

“They need to be sending out the right messages, positive messages that create a more peaceful society because peace is not just the absence of war or conflict, it is also about the absence of GBV, gender-based violence.”

“So, we really want to make sure that peace is understood in all its forms and not just a focus on political peace but also peace in the homes and peace in the relationships that people have with each other. The more we do that the more we create an equal society.”

Gender-Based Violence is an act committed against a person’s will and is based on gender norms and unequal power relationships.

It encompasses threats of violence, and force and can be physical, emotional, psychological, or sexual, and can take the form of a denial of resources or access to services.

Reports suggest that the majority of South Sudanese continue to embrace harmful traditional practices and violence committed primarily against women and girls.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter